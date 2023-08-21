In hopes of generating voter turnout in next year’s presidential election, the SF Department of Elections is creating a new “I Voted” sticker, and you could win $1,000 if you design the winning entry. The winner will be chosen, of course, by vote.

San Francisco's hottest Election Day fashion accessory has for decades been the celebrated red “I Voted” sticker that allows you to show off that you did indeed vote. But this year, the Department of Elections is changing the design of the sticker, and holding a contest to design the new “I Voted” sticker that may take the place of the traditional red sticker with white text we’re all used to. And BrokeAssStuart.com reports that the contest just opened up Monday morning, with a grand prize of $1,000 for the winner, $500 for second place, and $300 for third place.

Everyone in San Francisco could be walkin' around with your work on their chests come next March! In every Vote-by-Mail packet and at every polling place in the city. ⁠https://t.co/mI3kG7fqaK — (((BrokeAssStuart))) (@BrokeAssStuart) August 21, 2023



"By hosting this contest, we hope to draw attention to elections and remind everyone to prepare for the presidential election cycle," San Francisco Department of Elections Director John Arntz said in a statement to KPIX. "I encourage anyone interested to spread the word, to submit a design, or to help choose the winner."

Yes, we will be able to vote on the winner, though a panel is going to whittle the selection down to nine final candidates.

The template is available online as a PDF, or as a zip file with numerous file formats if you’re using computer software to design your sticker. (Your design still has to abide by the current “round sticker” shape.) Then submit your “I Voted” sticker idea via an online portal, or send it via email along with an entry form to [email protected], or print both your design and entry form and drop them off at the Department of Elections at City Hall, Room 48.

There are some rules. You have to be 18 or older to enter (though per KPIX, there will be a forthcoming "Future Voter" for K-12 students). The design must include the words “I Voted!” The artwork must be original and not stock photos or copyrighted images, and cannot contain “references to any candidates, political parties, or advocate for or against any issue,” or any references to dates or years.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, September 22, 2023, and the contest itself will run from October 10, 2023 through October 17, 2023. Winners will be announced Thursday, October 26, 2023

And it seems possible that no one wins. The Department of Elections says that “The public can choose their favorite design – or choose to keep the current ‘I Voted!’ sticker.” So who knows, we may just vote to keep the old one.

Either way, do not expect to wear your new “I Voted” sticker anytime this year. There are no San Francisco elections in November, and the next SF election is not until March 5, 2024.

Related: Supervisors Approve Ballot Measure to Move the Year We Elect the Mayor [SFist]

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist