- During Saturday’s preseason game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium, a violent altercation broke out among fans in the stands. Video footage captures fans, some wearing 49ers jerseys, throwing punches in the middle of a brawl. [KTVU]
HUGE FIGHT breaks out in stands of 49ers vs Broncos 🫣 pic.twitter.com/Szer6w5D6j— Brad (@Graham_SFN) August 20, 2023
- The North Bay is under an air quality advisory due to ongoing wildfires in Northern California, with the possibility of the smell of smoke in higher elevations starting from Sunday. Smoke from these fires, including one near Yreka in Siskiyou County, is affecting air quality and causing smoky and hazy conditions in the region. [KTVU]
- The Chronicle made a searchable database for the earnings of every city government employee from the last fiscal year. The median salary is $215,000, and you can search by name and department.
- A 69-year-old man named Maher Soliman has been found guilty of impersonating a lawyer and deceiving a victim into hiring him for $18,500 in San Francisco, according to authorities. He was convicted of one count of grand theft through false pretense and two counts of extortion, when he falsely claimed to be a federal prosecutor and coerced the victim into signing a fake attorney-client fee agreement for the mentioned amount. [Standard]
- The number of people going San Francisco’s office in July of 2023 was up roughly 38% compared to July 2022, according to a new study — the highest monthly increase since the pandemic began. [SF Examiner]
- Spain's women’s soccer team, La Roja, won its first Women's World Cup title, beating England 1-0 in Sunday’s final game. [NYT]
Feature image via Unsplash/Andreas Strandman.