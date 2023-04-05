SFPD issued a missing person alert for 33-year-old Alaina Marie Adams Tuesday when she didn’t show up for a scheduled cruise ship boarding, but just issued an alert that she was found near Fisherman's Wharf and “appeared to be in good health.”

Bay City News had a concerning report this morning, regarding an out-of-town woman who’d gone missing in San Francisco. That outlet reported at SFPD received a missing person call at 6 p.m. Monday night, saying that 33-year-old Alaina Marie Adams “was in town from out of state and was supposed to have boarded a cruise ship at Pier 27.” They added that “Adams did not board the ship and her last location is not known.”

But according to an SFPD press release issued at 12:36 p.m. Wednesday, Adams has been “located safe.”

She was apparently found Wednesday morning, as SFPD says in their release that “Adams was located on April 5, 2023, on the 1200 block of Columbus Street and appeared to be in good health, and foul play is not suspected.”

The police had noted in a tweet posted prior to finding her that “At this time, there are no known imminent risk factors associated w/ Adams and there is no evidence of foul play.”

SFPD has not provided any additional information on finding Adams — maybe she just had a big night out and slept in and missed the boat! — but we will update this post if any additional information is put forward.

