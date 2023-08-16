At least two big brands, Adobe and Gilead, have reportedly suspended advertising on Twitter/X after their ads appeared next to pro-Nazi content. How're things going over there, CEO Linda Yaccarino? [CNN]

We have some confirmation that US special counsel Jack Smith did acquire direct messages from former President Donald Trump's Twitter account, as part of the January 6th investigation. And this includes even, potentially, messages Trump tried to delete. [The Verge]

Fresh off their headlining gig at Outside Lands, Foo Fighters are coming back to SF to play at Marc Benioff's Dreamfest at Chase Center in a few weeks. The concert on September 13 is part of a benefit for UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals. [Bay Area News Group]

Balboa Park nightclub Stratos, which was the scene of a shooting in June, had their license suspended by the Entertainment Commission until their next meeting Sept. 19. The issue of a permanent suspension has been tabled until then. [SFist]

A Cruise vehicle reportedly drove into a construction site on Mission Street today, ignoring a worker holding up a stop sign. [KRON4]

Everybody's being warned to expect congestion on Highway 101 in Mountain View, and generally for anyone trying to get the sold-out Post Malone show at Shoreline Amphitheater. [Chronicle]

This Sunday has been declared Flaming Lips Day in SF, as the band is set to headline Stern Grove's Big Picnic. [KRON4]

Top image: Workers prepare to dismantle a large X logo on the roof of X headquarters on July 31, 2023 in San Francisco, California. Just over 48 hours after a large X logo with bright pulsating lights was installed on the roof of X headquarters in San Francisco, workers dismantled the structure on Monday morning. The city of San Francisco opened a complaint and launched an investigation into the structure and residents in neighboring buildings complained of the sign's bright strobe lights. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)