The space that was home to beer bar and gastropub Mikkeller at the foot of Mason Street is going to be coming alive again soon, once again as a brewpub, from experienced beer bar owners.

The owners of The Beer Hall, which opened a decade ago in the base of a highrise at 1 Polk Street (across from the building formerly known as the Twitter building), are planning a second, larger location in the former Mikkeller space(34 Mason Street), hoping to take advantage of returning tourist activity there.

"The news will tell you businesses are leaving SF, but we are doubling down!" say owners Jennifer and Drew Hall in an Instagram post. “We are committed to keeping the SF restaurant and bar scene alive & thriving... We cherish the community we have built through our businesses, and we can't wait to share more with you."

The Halls (hence the business name), also own a nail salon called The Nail Hall (1401 Mission Street), and they tell the SF Standard that they look forward to being able to expand their beer offerings with the larger array of taps at the former Mikkeller — which was a brewpub extension of the cult-famous Danish craft beer brand.

They're also planning a food menu, with things like a burger, fish and chips, and other "fried good stuff," as Hall puts it.

Wine, cider, and low-ABV cocktails will be on the menu as well.

They're aiming for a fall opening for Beer Hall #2 after a quick remodel — with the intent to make the Danish modern interior look more like The Beer Hall. And there will be 10 TVs installed, giving the place a sports bar vibe, they tell the Standard.

The main bar in back will be staying put, and seating will be on both the main and lower floors.

We'll update you as soon as there's an opening date.