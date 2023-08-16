- BART was experiencing serious delays Wednedsay morning due to an "unauthorized" person walking in the tracks between Embarcadero and Montgomery stations. The incident led to hundreds of people being stuck on unmoving trains. [Chronicle]
- Law enforcement in Alameda County are on the lookout for five carjacking suspects who carjacked a woman's car as she was pulling out of her driveway Tuesday morning in Castro Valley. [Bay City News]
- A judge in Napa County has ruled in favor of a motion for a new trial in a discrimination suit against renowned bean company Rancho Gordo in which a former employee successfully sued earlier this year over claims she was fired for being pregnant. [Chronicle]
- A two-alarm fire tore through a commercial building on Fourth Street in Santa Rosa on Tuesday, seriously damaging two restaurants: Thai House and Belly Left Coast Kitchen Tap. [KRON4]
- The SFMTA board gave the green light Tuesday to changes on Geary Boulevard to improve efficiency on the 38 bus lines, which will mean the elimination of 31 parking spaces. [ABC 7]
- An LA-based New York Times reporter discusses how she's been covering the aftermath of the Maui wildfires. [New York Times]
- The death toll from the fires has risen to 106 and the governor says that could easily double in the coming days. [New York Times]
Photo: Kace Rodriguez