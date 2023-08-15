After taking a summer hiatus, Off the Grid returns to the Fort Mason Center on eight Friday nights in September and October — and there's a new VIP-esque option that lets you reserve tables and get table service.

When Off the Grid announced its return to the Fort Mason Center back in the spring, it was just for a 14-week season ending in June. The group promised to bring the food trucks back this fall, and that is indeed happening, starting with an event on Friday, September 1, that's being billed as a "pep rally" for those of us ready to celebrate our much-maligned city during these "doom loop" times.

The September 1 event is called "I Heart SF," and it will feature, in addition to a regular array of international cuisine from over a dozen vendors, some SF classic fare. That will include food from from Boudin Bakery, Scoma’s, and classic Parkside Italian restaurant Gold Mirror. There will also be some classic SF cocktails on offer, including Tommy’s margaritas, and Irish coffees a la Buena Vista Cafe.

That will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., with live music, DJs, and dance performances as well. See more details here.

New for this eight-week fall season is a VIP "village" they're calling Gather, which consists of eight reservable booths — with nearby heatlamps! — that each seat four guests. The experience will feature five curated courses for $100 per person, and it includes a dedicated server who will be bringing food and drinks to your table. You can reserve one of those here.

Seatings for those booths are 5:30 to 7 p.m., or 7:30 to 9 p.m., and there's an optional $50 add-on for an SF cocktail flight.

Other upcoming theme nights include a Noodle Night Fight (Sept. 15); an Asian holiday Mid-Autumn Moon Festival (Sept. 29); a Filipino feast (Sept. 22); a Taco Takeover (Oct. 6); a K-Pop and kimchi party (Oct. 27); and Klaycon (Oct. 13), an ode to Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson.

There will also be a night dubbed "One Night Only" on October 20 featuring chefs from Sacramento, Los Angeles, and elsewhere coming for just one night to do one-time collaborations with local rising chefs.

See all the details here.