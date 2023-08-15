The scheduling fallout from Madonna's early July health crisis is now yielding some new concert dates for the Chase Center in SF — and a third date that had been earlier added in January is getting canceled.

Madonna suffered what she described as a "serious bacterial infection" in July, weeks prior to when she was scheduled to kick off a North American tour in Vancouver — the first tour she has ever done billed as a greatest-hits tour. That landed her briefly in the intensive-care unit, and while she seems to be recovering, the kickoff of the tour was moved from July 15 to October 14, in London.

Originally scheduled to come to San Francisco's Chase Center October 4 and 5, she'll now be honoring the two dates on February 27 and 28.

A third date on the original schedule at the Chase Center on January 15 has been canceled due to a scheduling conflict. And she will be playing Sacramento's Golden 1 Center on February 24, instead of the originally planned January 13.

Ticketholders for the January date at Chase Center can seek refunds from where they purchased their tickets. Tickets for the October 4 and 5 dates will be honored on the February dates.

As Bay Area News Group notes, her Los Angeles dates have become more complicated, with refunds required for September and October dates formerly scheduled at Crypto.com Arena, and which will now be at KIA Forum in early March.

As Madonna said in an Instagram post last month, she hates to disappoint her fans, but "My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I can assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!"

The stalwart Material Girl appears to be doing okay, and an Instagram Story posted today shows her celebrating her son Rocco's 23rd birthday somewhere in Europe — possibly Portugal, where she bought a home several years back. As fans know, both she and her son are Leos and their birthdays are just days apart, so they often celebrate together. Madonna will turn 65 tomorrow, August 16.

Top image via Instagram