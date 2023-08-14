- The grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia is going to begin hearing the election-interference case against Trump and his allies today. An indictment could come down any day now, which would be a state criminal indictment and one that Trump couldn't pardon himself from even if he were to be elected president again. [CNN]
- Mark Zuckerberg says it's "time to move on" from talking about that ridiculous cage match between him and Elon Musk that was never happening anyway. Musk had been stalling lately on scheduling it, though he was still pretending it was happening. [CNN]
- The Castro Merchants association and a coalition of other groups, with funding from the Civic Joy Fund, are bringing back the once-traditional costume contest in the Castro for Halloween. The big block party won't be back, but there will also be a screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Castro Theatre. [Hoodline]
- The remains of missing Saratoga teenager Katie Schneider were found in a ravine near her car, near Castle Rock State Park. The 17-year-old is believed to have died in a car accident. [KTVU]
- A 16-year-old boy in Oroville has admitted guilt in the shooting death of a 13-year-old friend, Amadeus Miller-Ramos, after the boys had been playing around with a handgun earlier this year, and the boy will be sentenced next month. [Oroville Mercury Register]
- A man on a Harley Davidson motorcycle was killed Sunday afternoon after crashing into a parked pickup truck on Pacheco Avenue in Martinez. [KPIX]
- The death toll in last week's wildfire on Maui has risen to 96, and many more residents remain missing. [KTVU]
- Celebrity chef and Food Network host Guy Fieri bought a boy's hog at the Sonoma County Fair’s Junior Livestock Auction in order to help his fundraising effort for his brother with cancer. [Press Democrat]