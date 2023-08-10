Date: September 9 + 10, 2023 Hours: Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Location: Castro Street from El Camino Real to Evelyn Avenue in downtown Mountain View, California.

Mountain View Art and Wine Festival



Step into a world of artistic splendor and divine indulgence at the 2023 Mountain View Art & Wine Festival, set to unfold on the bustling streets of Castro Street in the heart of Silicon Valley on September 9th and 10th. Hosted by the Mountain View Chamber of Commerce, this exceptional extravaganza showcases acclaimed artists, sensational sips of fine wines and spirits, and the picturesque beauty that encapsulates this beloved festival every year. Culture aficionados, wine connoisseurs, and art enthusiasts alike won't want to miss this illustrious event!

As the award-winning festival gears up for its 51st rendition, a record number of visitors are anticipated to gather and celebrate artistic prowess in Silicon Valley's vibrant streets. With the esteemed accolade of "Best Festival" by Metro readership in 2022, the festival has clearly left a lasting impression for over a decade, and it seeks to outdo itself yet again in 2023 with an unprecedented array of entertainment and mesmerizing exhibitions.

For those seeking to give their senses a treat, the festival offers a captivating selection of artisanal crafts, from striking paintings to exclusive sculptures, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the essence of creativity. And if your artistic interests extend to more contemporary avenues, the newest addition of an Italian Street Chalk Art Block graces the event with talented artists poised to transform the pavement into mesmerizing masterpieces. Throw in a collaborative paint temple led by a DJ spinning hypnototic house music, and you have the perfect recipe for a sensory wonderland.

But the wonders don't stop there. Following its commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility, the festival has taken key initiatives to promote eco-friendly practices, such as employing reusable glasses for wine and compostable fiber-based products for single-use plates, utensils, and beverages. To ensure convenience in the digital age, the festival also allows visitors to make purchases using modern payment methods like ApplePay and GooglePay, optimizing their experience to the fullest.

No celebration of art and culture would be complete without a symphony of decadent culinary delights, which the Mountain View Art & Wine Festival has in spades. As per the official website, the festival features a plethora of food vendors and gourmet food trucks, offering visitors an opportunity to savor gastronomic greatness with a diverse array of cuisines. Even the finest wine enthusiasts will find themselves enticed by the luxurious selection of wine varieties to suit every palate, not to mention handcrafted cocktails, canned delicacies, and a delectable selection of local and international beers to quench their desires.

As the fervor of the festival progresses, visitors can feel the electric energy of live music pulsating through the streets. With a diverse lineup of talented performers and live bands taking center stage, the festival is peppered with vibrant tunes and enthralling melodies that resonate through the heart of Silicon Valley.

Long after the sun has set, the Mountain View Art & Wine Festival transforms into a jubilant playground, catering to younger generations with the dedicated Kids FunZone. Here, children can engage in a myriad of recreational activities and games, allowing them to experience the festival's magic alongside adults. Simultaneously, the Kids' Park Community Stage showcases upcoming local talent, inspiring awe and admiration with breathtaking performances by the stars of tomorrow.

As an annual event cherished by the community, the Mountain View Art & Wine Festival is an extraordinary testament to the vibrant spirit and creative resilience at the core of the thriving Silicon Valley hub. This year's celebration, filled with unparalleled artistry, world-class cuisine, and exceptional talent, promises an unforgettable experience that is, ultimately, not to be missed.

So, mark your calendars and gather your friends and family for the 51st Annual Mountain View Art & Wine Festival on September 9th and 10th, 2023, and join the sensational Silicon Valley soirée. For more information and updates, please visit mvartwine.com.