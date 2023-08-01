A major blaze broke out Tuesday morning around 6 a.m. that sent flames into the sky on Octavia Boulevard, threatening neighboring buildings and disrupting the morning commute for some in San Francisco.

The fire occurred at a residential building under construction at the corner of Octavia Boulevard and Oak Street, and by 6:12 a.m. a second alarm had been called. The blaze would grow to four alarms very quickly, as wood framing and construction material fueled a hot and fast fire, and sirens wailed throughout nearby neighborhoods.

The building would soon partially collapse, and threats to four neighboring buildings led to evacuations. According to the Citizen app, a hot spot had to be extinguished as far away as Gough Street.

Four-Alarm Structure Fire in Hayes Valley @CitizenApp Oak St & Octavia St 6:00:11 AM PDT

UPDATE

MEDIA STAGING OCTAVIA AND GOUGH



4-ALARM ACTIVE FIRE



AVOID AREA https://t.co/TZNABGYvrU pic.twitter.com/3Cgk5Daf20 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) August 1, 2023

It remains unclear whether any neighboring structures suffered significant damage.

As of 7 a.m., residents and drivers were still being told by the SF Fire Department to avoid the area, and the fire was still active.

The property in question is one of multiple development sites that were created by the removal of the Central Freeway overpass and Fell Street off-ramp over a decade ago, when this stretch of Octavia Boulevard was created. A handful of these sites have been fully developed into housing, but several, including the parcel that the Proxy pop-ups and Biergarten sit on, still remain to be developed.