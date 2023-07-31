- San Francisco police are seeking the community's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl, Mayra Espinoza. Espinoza was last seen at her family's home on Persia Avenue in the Excelsior around 4 a.m. last Tuesday. [Chronicle]
- A new study has isolated antibodies that are capable of neutralizing all known COVID variants. [Futurity]
- A 75-year-old Oakland woman was able to scare off two home-invasion intruders over the weekend by firing her gun at them — and they fired back but she was uninjured. [KTVU]
- Onetime child actress Betty Ann Bruno, who appeared as a Munchkin in The Wizard of Oz as a child and went on to become a reporter for KTVU in the Bay Area, died over the weekend at age 91. [SFGate]
- A grass fire this afternoon along Highway 101 in Sonoma today shut down all lanes on both the northbound and southbound sides of the highway near Healdsburg. [KRON4]
- There are still multiple alternative plans evolving for how and where to densify San Francisco's westside neighborhoods. [Mission Local]
- There's a bit more detail about the planned Tacolicious rotisserie spinoff opening in Noe Valley (4063 24th St.), hopefully later this year, specializing in that MF (market fresh) Chicken. [SF Business Times]
- Stonemill Matcha on Valencia Street, a trendy Japanese cafe that opened five years ago, is closing at the end of August. [Chronicle]
Photo: Derick Daily