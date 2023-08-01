- A Fremont couple was baffled last week when their car was stolen from a Walmart Auto Care center. The theft happened around 4 p.m. on Wednesday and the couple's Kia Forte was stolen after a thief grabbed the keys. [KTVU]
- There was a crash early Tuesday morning in Santa Rosa involving a Tesla, and the driver reportedly was a 13-year-old girl who was (obviously) driving the car without her parents permission. There were two other juveniles in the car, and all three walked away unscathed. [KRON4 / Chronicle]
- A 25-year-old man was fatally shot Monday night at a West Oakland apartment complex. [East Bay Times]
- A 12-year-old girl who was declared missing last week in San Francisco's Excelsior neighborhood was found thanks to a hotline tip. [Chronicle]
- The ACLU and a Stanford legal clinic are suing the Santa Clara County Superior Court over a practice of forcing poor suspects into jail to await court hearings for non-violent offenses, rather than allowing them to go free and appear in court voluntarily. [Bay Area News Group]
- Downtown Oakland's Syndicate Building (1440 Broadway) is being returned to its lender amid a weak office market. [East Bay Times]
- Today is the day that a national ban on incandescent lightbulbs takes effect. [CNN]
- A depressing new poll from the New York Times finds that Biden and Trump could be in a very close race in 2024. [New York Times]
Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist