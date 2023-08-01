CHP is investigating the death of a person whose body was found near the I-980 off-ramp at 17th Street early Tuesday.

As the East Bay Times reports, CHP officers were called to the scene of a fire at the off-ramp around 1:30 a.m., and the Oakland Fire Department was called as well. Per NBC Bay Area, a man set the fire "on the westbound lane of I-980" on the 17th Street off-ramp. KRON4 notes that the fire was set "underneath the freeway."

Around this time or sometime later, firefighters located a body in the surrounding area, and NBC Bay Area reports that the body was burned and showed signs of head trauma. (The East Bay Times reported that "authorities could not confirm a cause of death or whether the body exhibited any signs of trauma related to the fire or otherwise.")

The body was reportedly found in the westbound lane near 14th Street, several blocks away.

It remains unclear whether the man seen setting the fire was apprehended, or if this was the same person who was found dead.

The 17th Street off-ramp was closed for several hours, and reopened at 6 a.m.

This is a developing story.

Photo: Google Street View