- At Taylor Swift’s first Bay Area leg of her Eras tour in Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium Friday night, her set went over the stadium’s noise limit and 11 p.m. curfew — as her sets usually run for three hours and include more than 40 songs. Apparently, resale tickets for show cost as much as $45,000 each on Friday. [Chronicle]
- Also, BART was running more trains for Taylor Swift’s concert at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara Friday night, and transit ridership was high. [KTVU]
- The Mercury News has a setlist, reviews, and pictures, ICYMI.
- Plus, SFGATE reviewed Dave Chappelle’s return to San Francisco for a surprise 200-person show, following his last show when he brought out Elon Musk to boos and went on a few culture war rants.
- A San Francisco woman’s car was destroyed after a fire in NoPa Wednseday night in a homeless encampment there, who said that the experience was “heartbreaking” and “frustrating” because of the lack of affordable housing. [KRON4]
- A wrong-way crash in Los Altos Hills early Saturday morning killed two, and the driver is suspected of driving under the influence. [KRON4]
- Health officials say there’s a slight uptick in key COVID-19 indicators in the state, such as emergency department visits, test positivity rates, and wastewater virus levels. [Chronicle]
Photo by Nick Sarvari on Unsplash.