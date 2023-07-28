- The backup driver in a self-driving Uber that fatally hit a woman walking in the street in Arizona in 2019 accepted a plea agreement and was charged with an undisclosed felony. The crach resulted in the death of Elaine Herzberg, making it the first fatal incident involving a fully autonomous car, but the driver, Rafaela Vasquez, 49, received three years of supervised probation. [KPIX]
- Anchor Steam brewery brewed its last batch of beer on Thursday, but as its employees are still trying to buy the company, they’re facing another struggle. They’re alleging that Anchor’s parent company Sapporo is refusing to share financial information that was made available to other potential buyers. [KTVU]
- The billionaire developer Zhang Li, who bribed former San Francisco Department of Public Works boss Mohamad Nuru and recently received a pretty sweet deal in court, is back in China but apparently left damaged buildings and empty retail space in SF in his wake. Some of the condos built by Li’s company, Z&L Properties, is also facing a construction defect lawsuit. [Chronicle]
- A Walnut Creek man, Nicholas Roth, was sentenced to life imprisonment in a psychiatric facility, after being found criminally insane at the moment he fatally stabbed his mother in 2021. He was at the time of his arrest a part-time employee with Bay Area News Group. [Mercury News]
- Santa Clara and Levi's Stadium are anticipating heavy traffic during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour on Friday and Saturday, with Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor telling attendees to forgo driving for public transit. [SFGATE]
- Casual carpool, the free ride-sharing practice where cars pick up commuters in the East Bay and bring them into SF, has had a hard time rebounding after the pandemic — but commuters are trying to save it. [ABC7]
- California courts ruled that 16 women can proceed with their sexual assault claims against employees of massage chain Massage Envy, based based on a new state law, which reconsiders these claims after they were previously dismissed due to too old. [Chronicle]
Image via Unsplash/Adrian Bonifacio.