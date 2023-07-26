- A shootout in downtown Oakland on Monday that left several cars damaged was the result of someone taking the law into their own hands. The shootout was between some alleged car burglars and someone who had just witnessed their own car getting broken into. [KRON4]
- The non-profit Market Street Railway wants to name a cable car after the late Tony Bennett. The group wants one of the California Street cars to bear Bennett's name, since it will pass daily by his statue at the Fairmont Hotel. [KRON4]
- Smoke from a wildfire burning in southeastern Oregon is expected to cause some hazy skies in the Bay Area this afternoon. [Chronicle]
- The Wonder Fire burning near Lake Shasta has reached 35% containment. [Bay Area News Group]
- After a year-long executive search, Gap Inc. has tapped Mattel executive Richard Dickson to be its new CEO. [KPIX]
- In a defamation lawsuit involving two Georgia election workers. Rudy Giuliani has admitted in court papers that he made false statements about them. [New York Times]
- Actor Kevin Spacey has been cleared of all charges in a London sexual assault trial. [CNN]
- Two women and a 14-year-old boy have been identified after their decomposed remains were found at a Colorado campsite — the two sisters and one of the women's son said they were going to "live off the grid" and apparently didn't survive the winter. [Bay Area News Group]