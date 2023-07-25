- Your San Francisco 49ers opened 2023 training camp on Tuesday, but reigning Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa is holding out for a new contract. Both sides are already negotiating, and the Bay Area News Group says Bosa is “poised to land the richest contract extension in 49ers history.” [Bay Area News Group]
- Supervisor Matt Dorsey is proposing fines for pharmacies that don’t sell over-the-counter Narcan. Narcan was approved for over-the-counter sales earlier this year, but Dorsey says 20% of local pharmacies don’t carry it, and he’s proposing fines of $250-$1,000 per violation if the law passes. [KPIX]
- The SF Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday afternoon to relax affordable housing requirements, to incentivize developers to help the city meet its Housing Element goals of 82,000 new units by 2031. The bill the supes passed also alters the fee structure developers have to pay if they simply decide to add no affordable housing, from a formula to a flat 2% rate. [Examiner]
- Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the supervisors approved Mayor Breed’s pick for the Homelessness Oversight Commission who’d previously been tripped up over her opposition to a homeless shelter. [Chronicle]
- Burning Man has had it with high-speed electric bikes, and says they may confiscate any e-bikes exceeding their 5 mph speed limit, in a blog post declaring “Don’t Be a Dick — Slow Down.” [SFGate]
- A 93-year-old Oakland hiker just became the oldest person to make it to the peak of Half Dome in Yosemite National Park, and has the TikTok video to prove it. [Hoodline]
Image: SANTA CLARA, CA - JUNE 7: Cameron Latu #81 and George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers during mandatory minicamp at the SAP Performance Facility on June 7, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)