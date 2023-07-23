- On Sunday, Elon Musk announced on his official Twitter account that the platform's logo would undergo a change, adopting the symbol "X" instead of the iconic bird. He said all bird-related elements would be removed from the platform, possibly as soon as Monday. But didn't he already name his kid X? [ABC7]
- A spokesman for Anchor Brewing Company said that the craft brewery was open to the possibility of employees buying the company to prevent it from closing. But he said that time is running out, because the company is still moving forward with plans to file for bankruptcy. [Chronicle]
- An AC Transit bus got trapped in East Oakland around 4 a.m. on Sunday morning as a sideshow took over the streets near Edes Avenue and Hegenberger Road. Over 50 vehicles were involved in the sideshow, police said. [KRON4]
- On Saturday afternoon in San Francisco, Teamster union members and their supporters held a rally to show support for UPS drivers' demands as a strike looms, starting at City Hall and making its way downtown. The union is asking for a pay increase for part-time drivers, and if an agreement isn’t reached by August 1, they plan to stop the delivery of approximately one quarter of the nation's commercial goods. [KPIX]
- The Fruitvale community came together to buyout the 80-year-old ice cream vendor’s cart after he was robbed at gunpoint of $120 meant for his son in Peru earlier this week. On Saturday, dozens of people lined up to buy all his treats. [KNTV]
- Visitors in Yosemite are apparently building too many giant rock piles, known as “cairns,” which goes against the National Parks’ “leave no trace” ethos, park rangers said. The official Facebook page for the park asked hikers to stop building them and to knock them down if they see them. [SFGATE]
- More than 4,000 PG&E customers in Pleasanton and Dublin lost power Saturday night, the utility said, with no estimate of when service would be restored. [KTVU]
Image via Flickr/Bernard Spragg. NZ.