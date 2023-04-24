There was a shooting or shootout of some kind Sunday night at the busy intersection of Columbus Avenue and Broadway in San Francisco's North Beach, and a preliminary investigation has found five victims, one of them deceased.

Details remain scarce Monday morning, but SFPD Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani posted to Twitter Sunday night about the preliminary investigation and the five victims, saying, "Don’t have condition of the 4 being treated."

KRON4 reported that the shooting occurred just before 11 p.m., and that "a body was seen laying outside of a liquor store at the corner of Columbus and Grant Avenues with a gun laying just feet away."



A witness, a tourist from the UK who was staying in a nearby hotel who spoke with both KRON4 and KPIX said, "Looked out the window, there was a guy being dragged across the street to a car. The car drove off, the guy got dragged back over to the convenient store, and so he’s dead. And then a girl ran down here, she got shot as well."

Footage from the scene from KPIX showed two handguns left lying on the sidewalk, and the area outside of the famous Condor Club taped off with police tape.

This was the first reported shooting in North Beach in possibly six years. The fatality is San Francisco's 14th homicide of the year to date, nearly on par with the homicide count at this time last year, which was 13.

The SFPD asks that anyone with information about this incident contact the 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4445 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text with SFPD.

This is a developing story.

Photo: Google Street View