A man who was seen walking on the upper deck of the Bay Bridge Tuesday night was declared dead, but CHP has offered little explanation. The man was last seen "climbing the bridge structure" about halfway between SF and Yerba Buena Island just after midnight. [Bay City News]

The man was last seen "climbing the bridge structure" about halfway between SF and Yerba Buena Island just after midnight. [Bay City News] Three people are dead in two separate shootings in Oakland overnight. The first shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. on the 1100 block of 89th Avenue near D Street, where two people suffered fatal gunshot wounds; the second shooting occurred just before 5 a.m. Wednesday on the 1200 block of 18th Avenue. [KRON4]

The first shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. on the 1100 block of 89th Avenue near D Street, where two people suffered fatal gunshot wounds; the second shooting occurred just before 5 a.m. Wednesday on the 1200 block of 18th Avenue. [KRON4] House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi may indeed be seeking reelection as SF's representative in 2024, according to how much money she's been raising. Pols are taking note that she hasn't given up fundraising in the way of a person who's planning to retire after next year. [Chronicle]

Pols are taking note that she hasn't given up fundraising in the way of a person who's planning to retire after next year. [Chronicle] There was yet another freeway shooting on I-980 in Oakland on Tuesday, leaving one injured, and some are now pushing for cameras on the freeways. [ABC 7]

Two window failures that occurred among operable windows on Millennium Tower during a March windstorm are concerning to a window expert. [NBC Bay Area]

SF's moratorium on new cannabis business permits is set to take effect starting next week. [KPIX]

Stanford doctors, represented by the Committee of Interns and Residents, are planning to rally today outside Stanford Hospital, a fair contract that prioritizes patient and physician well-being over profit. [KRON4]

Anchor Brewing may be endangered, but Anchor Distilling, which was spun off as a different company and renamed Hotaling & Co. in 2019, lives on, producing Old Potrero whiskey and Junipero gin. [Bay Area News Group]

