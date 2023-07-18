- The SF Board of Supervisors just approved Mayor London Breed’s proposed $15 billion budget that increases spending despite a city deficit. The budget proposes to close a $780 million deficit, yet at the same time has big spending increases for the police, and effectively kicks the can on significant spending cuts to a year or two down the road. [Examiner]
- Three nights of Dead and Company shows at Oracle Park this weekend infused an estimated $30.9 million into the San Francisco economy. The final Grateful Dead offshoot tour (maybe final?) drew 120,000 people to the ballpark over the three shows, and they apparently bought plenty more than just tickets. [Chronicle]
- In what seems like just unsolicited begging, Mayor Breed is asking the University of California system to put a new campus in downtown San Francisco. In a letter she also posted to Twitter, Breed implored the UC Regents saying, “We believe that bringing students to a City that is both brimming with culture and serves as the region's economic powerhouse provides them with the opportunity to learn and live in a vibrant and world class metropolitan center, and could also serve to alleviate some of your critical student housing shortfalls at both UC Berkeley and UC San Francisco.” [SF Standard]
- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is looking into a July 5 Tesla crash in South Lake Tahoe that took the life of the driver and a baby. [KPIX]
- BART is selling a new version of their ugly Holiday sweaters this year, and expects to make $42,000 on them, which will hopefully help with their “doomsday fiscal cliff" situation.” [Examiner]
- The long-dormant Tupac Shakur murder case was just revived, as a home in Las Vegas was searched in regards to the killing of former Oakland and Marin City resident 2Pac. [KGO]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist