The 2023 update to the California Michelin Guide — coming just seven months after the 2022 guide release — brings new star ratings to three Bay Area restaurants, including two in San Francisco. And two SF restaurants were stripped of stars.

The Michelin Guide release party for the new California guide happened Tuesday night at Oakland's Chabot Space & Science Center. In the seven months since the last guide, all two- and three-star restaurants in the state have maintained their stars, but a few one-star restaurants have dropped down to mere "recommended" status, and a there are a handful of new one-star honorees.

In San Francisco, Nari, the sister restaurant to Kin Khao — which also has a Michelin star — just gained its first star, becoming the second Thai restaurant in the Bay Area (after Kin Khao in 2015) to do so.

"It's exciting," says Kin Khao and Nari chef-owner Pim Techamuanvivit, speaking to KTVU last night. "I try not to think about whether or not we’re going to get a star and also, I don’t think that’s a way to get a star. We try to cook as delicious food as we know how and try to make it as good an experience for our guests, and then we go from there."

The other SF restaurant to rise to one-star status is Aphotic, the new prix-fixe seafood spot which just opened in SoMa (in the former Lulu space) in March.

Also in the Bay Area, Auro, the restaurant that opened last fall at the Four Seasons Napa Valley in Calistoga, earned its first star.

Rounding out the new one-star listings are Chez Noir in Carmel, Heritage in Long Beach, and Valle in Oceanside.

"These are truly world-class establishments serving outstanding cuisine,” says Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides, in a statement about the new starred restaurants. "In addition, our inspectors found four restaurant teams worthy of the Michelin Green Star. These establishments — and the Golden State as a whole — are truly role models of environmentally conscious gastronomy."

A few restaurants lost stars in the guide update, including Spruce in San Francisco — which has held a star for over a decade — and Omakase in SoMa.

Michelin's famously anonymous, secretive team of inspectors never give reasons for stripping stars, and in recent years they've been pretty brutal in San Francisco — taking stars away from longtime favorites Octavia, Rich Table, Mourad, and SPQR, the first two coming fresh off pandemic closures and mostly outdoor dining.

According to Michelin protocol, inspectors revisit all previous starred restaurants and new prospects with five criteria in mind: quality of the meal; harmony of flavors; mastery of technique; personality of the chef and their cuisine; and consistency between each visit.

One-star ratings, per Michelin tradition, indicate restaurants worth a stop-off on a road trip; two-star ratings traditionally indicate someplace worth a special detour. And three-star restaurants are worth being a destination unto themselves.

Below, the full, updated list of stars for the Bay Area. See the rest of the California listings on the Michelin website.

THREE STARS

Atelier Crenn, San Francisco

Benu, San Francisco

The French Laundry, Yountville

Quince, San Francisco

SingleThread, Healdsburg

TWO STARS

Acquerello, San Francisco

Birdsong, San Francisco

Californios, San Francisco

Commis, Oakland

Harbor House Inn, Elk (Mendocino County)

Lazy Bear, San Francisco

Saison, San Francisco

ONE STAR

Angler, San Francisco

Aphotic, San Francisco (NEW)

Auberge du Soleil, Rutherford

Aubergine, Carmel-by-the-Sea (Monterey County)

Auro, Calistoga (NEW)

Avery, San Francisco

Barndiva, Healdsburg

Chez Noir, Carmel (NEW)

Chez TJ, Mountain View

Cyrus, Geyserville

Gary Danko, San Francisco

Kenzo, Napa

Kin Khao, San Francisco

The Kitchen, Sacramento

Le Comptoir at Bar Crenn, San Francisco

Localis, Sacramento

Madcap, San Anselmo

Madera, Menlo Park

Marlena, San Francisco

Mister Jiu’s, San Francisco

Nari, San Francisco (NEW)

Niku Steakhouse, San Francisco

Nisei, San Francisco

O’ by Claude Le Tohic, San Francisco

Osito, San Francisco

Plumed Horse, Saratoga

Press, St. Helena

The Progress, San Francisco

Protégé, Palo Alto

Selby’s, Atherton

The Shota, San Francisco

Sons & Daughters, San Francisco

Sorrel, San Francisco

Ssal, San Francisco

State Bird Provisions, San Francisco

Sushi Shin, Redwood City

Sushi Yoshizumi, San Mateo

The Village Pub, Woodside

Wakuriya, San Mateo

Top image courtesy of Nari