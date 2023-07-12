- The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of $50,000 for information leading to an arrest of a suspect who violently assaulted and robbed an SF postal worker. The assault and robbery, in which a set of postal keys was stolen, happened at the Pine Street Post Office, and the USPS has released video of the suspect fleeing the scene. [KRON4]
- A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run collision Wednesday morning in Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood. The collision happened around 9:30 a.m. near 29th Avenue and International Boulevard, and police are seeking witnesses. [NBC Bay Area]
- UCSF is reportedly in talks to acquire St. Mary's and St. Francis Memorial hospitals in San Francisco, which are currently part of the Catholic-owned Dignity Health chain. A sale has long been rumored at St. Mary's, doctors there say, and they were told one was pending in June, though the buyer was just made public. [Chronicle]
- While SF District Attorney was touting the accomplishments of her first year in office in an interview with KTVU earlier, talking about the 39 prosecutors she's hired, Mission Local has a counterpoint. Mission Local has learned that "at least 45 employees have voluntarily left" the DA's office due to Jenkins' pivot on criminal justice reform, and that's on top of the 15 she fired last year. [Mission Local]
- On top of Oakland's other crime woes this year, Oakland police are warning residents in the Laurel, North Hills, Joaquin Miller, and the Greater San Antonio neighborhoods of a rise in home-invasion robberies. [Chronicle]
- Just six months into her tenure as Alameda County DA, Pamela Price is officially facing a recall campaign, the paperwork for which was filed yesterday. [East Bay Times]
- The U.S. Department of Labor has cited local chain Crepevine for violating child labor laws, and for back wages, damages and penalties to the tune of $552,000. [Berkeleyside]
- A federal judge in Sacramento has ruled that public schools in California do not have to disclose students' gender identities to their parents if the students don't wish to tell them. [Chronicle]
Top photo via US Postal Service Inspection