- A pedestrian was struck and killed early Thursday on I-880 in Oakland. The person was hit near the 23rd Avenue off-ramp around 3:39 a.m. [KTVU]
- The major "heat dome" is upon us starting today, with much of California under excessive heat warnings (but not SF). We should be seeing pretty warm, sunny weather, though, through Monday, without the usual July fog. [Chronicle]
- A mother and son are recovering from injuries and their 94-year-old mother/grandmother was killed in a hit-and-run last week in Oakland. Kam Gall Cheng says it's a "nightmare" losing her beloved mother, and the family is afraid to be out on the street now. [KTVU]
- Atherton police are warning residents of scam artists targeting the elderly, possibly posing as police saying their bank accounts have been compromised. [KRON4]
- The San Francisco Unified School District, which already had a year of problems with its payroll system, missed a pay date this week for its lowest-paid workers — like cafeteria and janitorial staff — telling them they'll instead get a check in two weeks. [Mission Local]
- A group of Accenture employees who tried to join the Alphabet Workers Union while contracting for Google say they were just laid off. [Chronicle]
- A rare tornado just touched down near Chicago's O'Hare Airport. [CNN]
- Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Representative Cori Bush of Missouri are trying out a new legal theory to resolve that the Equal Rights Amendment or E.R.A. should be published by the national archivist as the 28th Amendment, because it was ratified by over 36 states. [New York Times]
Photo: Darwin Bell