- The not particularly immaculate Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at Divisadero and Hayes Streets could become a seven-story housing complex, but if so, the Popeye’s might potentially stay. After the 599 Divisadero site sold for $2.3 million last year, the new owners have submitted plans for a seven-story, 17-unit residential building there, though the SF Business Times reports that “Popeyes would be offered the chance to return as a tenant in the new building.” [SF Business Times]
- Three new pickleball courts opened Tuesday at the Palace of Fine Arts. You can make reservations for the courts online, and some organization called Dink SF is offering “classes, clinics, and court reservations from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.” [SF Rec and Parks via Facebook]
- Pokémon Go creator Niantic was hit with a sexual discrimination lawsuit, though it's from one of the people the company just laid off. The Asian female “Jane Doe” says she was paid substantially less than lower-rankling male colleagues, and the lawsuit alleges that “many female employees viewed Niantic as a sexist work culture that disadvantages female employees.” [The Verge]
- After a seven-day search, authorities have recovered the body of 24-year-old Petaluma man Hayden Klemenok, who fell into rushing water in Yosemite. [KRON4]
- Flour + Water’s sister restaurant Penny Roma in the Mission is expanding its dining room footprint. [Eater SF]
- After closing its San Francisco office, Snap Inc. is reportedly looking for new San Francisco office space, because maybe they can get a bargain with all that cheap sublease space available. [SF Business Times]
- Hollywood star Billy Crudup (Almost Famous, Big Fish) is coming to Berkeley to star in the one-man show he did off-Broadway, Harry Clarke. [Chronicle]
Image: San Francisco Recreation and Park Department via Facebook