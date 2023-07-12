- Police activity on the 101 freeway in San Francisco Tuesday evening led to a major traffic backup. The trouble began around 7:30 p.m. when police tried to pull over a wanted robbery suspect who then sped away. [NBC Bay Area]
- SF District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has put out some stats and is reflecting on her first year in office. Jenkins says she has "reestablished ties with local, state, and federal law enforcement" and hired 39 new prosecutors, but she says "we still have a long way to go" on drug crimes and retail thefts. [KTVU]
- A suspect was arrested in SF's Tenderloin Tuesday after a plainclothes officer heard gunshots fired, and the suspect was located in a vehicle with a gun partially concealed by an empty case of Modelo. [KRON4]
- A new study of 38 freshwater lakes around the world found that Lake Tahoe has the third-highest concentration of microplastics in its surface waters, at 5.4 particles per cubic meter. [Chronicle]
- A suspect in a San Jose homicide was barricaded in a home in Sacramento Tuesday as authorities tried to arrest him, but ultimately the arrest was safely made around 6 p.m. [KCRA]
- Similar to moves by insurers happening in fire-prone California, Farmers Insurance is pulling out of flood-prone Florida. [CNN]
- A 30-year-old hotel in South Lake Tahoe, formerly an Embassy Suites and more recently known as the Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel, is becoming a Margaritaville Resort. [Bay Area News Group]
- HBO's Succession leads the Emmy Award nominations, announced Wednesday, with 27, and The White Lotus and The Last Of Us got a bunch too. [CBS]
Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images