- A high-pressure system is moving in by mid-week, and by the weekend, it should even be warm in San Francisco, finally. The hottest days look to be Saturday to Monday of next week, but we should be waking to sunshine by Thursday if not Wednesday, and the North, East, and South Bay will extra hot. [Chronicle]
- A new class action lawsuit, the third so far over ChatGPT and other large-language-model AIs, has been filed against OpenAI and Meta by writers including comedian Sarah Silverman. The lawsuit claims that plaintiffs' books were "copied" and used to train the AI models without permission. [SF Business Times]
- July heat in the Sierra, combined with a late snow-melt, means a mosquito boom in Placer County and elsewhere. Experts say these snowmelt mosquitos, while aggressive biters, have short lifespans and are already gone in places where all the melt has already finished. [Chronicle]
- Speaking of AI, CalFire is going to be using AI this fire season to help detect new wildfires faster than ever. [NBC Bay Area]
- Mayor London Breed and the SF police union are defending the police action that shut down the Dolores Hill Bomb event Saturday, with Breed saying, "No one was arrested for skateboarding." [KRON4]
- A neighbor who saw some of the melee and chaos after the police intervened describes the scene to KPIX.
- In addition to other troubles on BART Monday morning, a man died of an apparent overdose on an Antioch train, near Concord Station. [KTVU]
- Eric Abril, the 35-year-old murder suspect who escaped a Sacramento area hospital where he was being guarded last week was apprehended on Monday afternoon. [KTVU]
- A group of tenants in Oakland who were displaced from their apartment complex in January due to catastrophic flooding are protesting at their landlord's home because the building isn't repaired yet. [KRON4]
Photo: Jorian Loman