- BART had a major snafu Monday morning that was likely impacting some commuters returning from a long holiday break. Due to an equipment problem on the track between Coliseum and San Leandro, there was no Green Line service between Berryessa and Daly City, and this led to significant delays. [KPIX]
- The Ruby Princess cruise ship, damaged Thursday when it collided with the dock at Pier 27, finally set sail on its next journey to Alaska Sunday after an unplanned three-day layover in San Francisco. With the voyage shortened from 10 days to 7, around 600 passengers chose to stay behind and get refunds. [KPIX / ABC 7]
- Dozens of protesters, including members of the SF Latinx Democratic Club, marched on the SFPD's Mission Station Sunday in protest of the major police response Saturday that shut down the Dolores Hill Bomb event. [KTVU]
- A suspect in a Sacramento County freeway shooting and a subsequent, deadly hostage shooting incident in a Roseville park in April, escaped custody at a hospital late last week and is on the run, possibly in Northern California. [SFGate]
- Vallejo police arrested a man they believe was responsible for a vegetation fire that burned 15 acres on Saturday. [NBC Bay Area]
- Six people were killed Saturday when a small plane crashed in Riverside County, in Southern California, and all six have now been identified. [ABC 7]
- Even if he's not running against her for the mayor's office, it sounds like progressive Supervisor Dean Preston is the one figure Mayor London Breed most wants to contrast herself with as she struggles with sagging poll numbers ahead of next year's election. [Mission Local]
- A Nevada license plate that read "GOBK2CA," short for "Go back to California," has been revoked by the state DMV as defamatory. [Associated Press]
