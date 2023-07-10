The BART system, which was already dealing with delays from an equipment issue in the East Bay Monday morning, was hit with multiple problems this morning including a disabled train, and police and fire activity at Civic Center.

BART's Green Line, which runs from Berryessa Station in San Jose to Daly City, was fully offline for some period Monday, as KPIX reported, due to an equipment problem between Coliseum and San Leandro stations.

Delays connected to that continued through at least 10 a.m. Monday, but then further delays were caused around 9:30 a.m. when, as KPIX reports, a person having a medical issue had to be removed from the trackway at San Francisco's Civic Center Station.

The San Francisco Fire Department initially referred on Twitter to a fire at the station that needed to be extinguished, but later tweeted that the incident "was resolved with NO FIRE."

"This was a medical emergency on the tracks. The victim has been taken to a local hospital for care," the SFFD said.

There were 20-minute delays on the system as a result of the Civic Center incident, but KPIX further reports that there was also a disabled train stuck in the tunnel between 16th Street and 24th Street in San Francisco.

After tweeting that all trains were again stopping at Civic Center just before 10 a.m., BART put out an alert 15 minutes later that there was another delay in the SFO/Millbrae direction due to the disabled train.

That train appears to have been cleared from the tunnel as of 10:20 a.m., when it was referred to as an "earlier disabled train," but systemwide delays persist.

There is a major delay on the San Francisco Line in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City, and East Bay directions due to an earlier disabled train between 16th St Mission and 24th St Mission stations. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) July 10, 2023

Photo: Anagha Varrier