The San Francisco Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect who was seen on surveillance video violently pushing an 83-year-old man to the ground on Tuesday.

The suspect, who appears to be Caucasian and in his 30s or 40s, can be seen on the video exchanging words with the older man in UN Plaza Tuesday afternoon — perhaps engaging in some sort of haggling, as UN Plaza is well known as a marketplace for both stolen goods and generic grocery items from food pantries being resold for cash.

The victim, who is 83, was treated by medics and hospitalized with bone fractures.

245 of elder victim_6_20_23 from San Francisco Police on Vimeo.

The suspect, also seen in photos above and below, has light-colored hair and was wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket, a blue collared shirt, camouflage pants, and black shoes, and is carrying a large black plastic bag.

Photos via SFPD

This incident occurred one day after another incident in the Bayview in which a 63-year-old woman was shoved to the ground and sustained fatal injuries. The victim died in the hospital on Wednesday, and that crime is now being investigated as a homicide. The SFPD says it has made an arrest of a female suspect whose name has not yet been released.

If anyone has information about the UN Plaza incident, you are asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.”