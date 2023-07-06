- The FBI SF field office has issued a warning about “group grooming” being committed by child sexual predators in group chats and online gaming forums. Special Agent in Charge Robert K. Tripp said the “FBI has uncovered evidence that online predators have banded together in groups in an attempt to victimize children,” with the predators pretending to be children and soliciting sexual material. [KRON4]
- A deadly day for Caltrain, as two separate Caltrain collisions in an 11-hour period Thursday have left two pedestrians dead. The first fatal collision occurred at 1:30 a.m. Thursday in Mountain View, and the second was at 12:10 p.m. in Palo Alto. The names of the victims have not yet been released. [Chronicle]
- The popular Oakland Cambodian restaurant Nyum Bai closed in May 2022 and promised a new location, which hasn’t happened yet, and now we know why. Chef Nite Yun revealed on Instagram that she’s been working on a Nyum Bai cookbook with food writer Tien Nguyen. [Eater SF]
- SFPD released video of the suspect sought in last month’s assault of an 83-year-old man at U.N. Plaza, and he’s being described as 35-45 years old with light-colored hair, last seen wearing a dark hoodie, a blue collared shirt, camo pants and black shoes. [KPIX]
- A Hayward woman was charged with a hate crime after brandishing a gun at a trans woman and claiming she had a “license to kill” trans people, though she used a slur in her description instead. [Bay Area News Group]
- A Sacramento couple claims their house has caught fire three times because of July 4 fireworks. [KPIX]
- Nutjob Georgia congressperson Marjorie Taylor Greene has been voted out of the House Freedom Caucus, apparently because she called Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert “a little bitch” on the House floor last month. [CNN]
Image via Caltrain