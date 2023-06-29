RuPaul's Drag Race Werq The World Tour

Date: Wed • Jul 19 • 8:00 PM Venue: Bill Graham Civic Auditorium - San Francisco, CA 18+



ticketmaster.com



RuPaul's Drag Race Werq The World Tour continues to dazzle and delight fans as it makes its way through North America, and now it's San Francisco's turn to experience the magic and mayhem of the world's largest drag production on July 19, 2023, at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium (Ticketmaster). Drag enthusiasts and newcomers alike are invited to enter the Netwerq and free their minds with Asia O'Hara, Bosco, DeJa Skye, Lady Camden, Rosé, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, and Laganja Estranja leading the fearless revolution.

This year's tour follows a captivating narrative where our fierce performers are unknowingly trapped in the Netwerq, an alternate reality inspired by the techno-dystopian world of The Matrix. As reported in an NJ.com review of the tour's kickoff in Atlantic City, the "largest drag show on earth" features iconic scenes from The Matrix, pre-recorded videos, and, of course, show-stopping lip-syncing performances on stage.

Beyond its undeniable entertainment value, this year's tour carries extra significance. Amid political pressures and a legal battle in Tennessee that resulted in a federal judge declaring a law banning drag shows in public spaces "unconstitutional", the RuPaul's Drag Race Werq The World Tour represents defiance and celebrates diversity, self-expression, and inclusivity in a spectacular and unforgettable way.

As the tour heads to San Francisco's Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on July 19, 2023, it's evident that the city is in for one spectacular night that will leave fans breathless. The event is strictly for those 18 and over, so get ready to let loose, unwind, and immerse yourself in an unforgettable matrix of drag illusions, high-flying performances, and boundary-pushing artistry. So, what are you waiting for? Grab your tickets now and prepare to werq the world with RuPaul's Drag Race!