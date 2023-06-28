An early Sunday morning car accident in the Santa Clara County town of Sunnyvale saw a car hit a Walgreens and burst into flames, but an anonymous good Samaritan was able to pull two people from the wreckage, both of whom survived.

One man was killed at about 2:25 a.m. Sunday morning when a car crashed into a Walgreens and burst into flames at South Sunnyvale Avenue and El Camino Real in Sunnyvale, according to a Monday report from the Bay Area News Group. The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said in a statement that “speed and alcohol are believed to be a contributing factor to the collision,” and that “an adult male and female passenger from the vehicle were located at the scene with major injuries.”



But that statement leaves out a key detail that KRON4 covers in a follow-up report. Those two passengers who survived were able to do so because a good Samaritan pulled them from the burning car. The brave individual declined to be identified or speak to KRON4, but an eyewitness told the station what they saw at the scene.

“The car was burning and the young man dragged the bleeding male passenger out and away from the car. By then, the flames were leading and the tree it hit was already [on] fire, but this guy ran back to the car,” the witness told KRON4. “This guy is a hero and in this day, when people are more inclined to video than to help, I think our community should know that people like this exceptional, heroic young man exist."

While the anonymous good samaritan did rescue two people from the vehicle, he was not successful in his attempts to rescue the driver.

“He forced the driver’s side door open and tried to cut the seat belt off the driver,” the eyewitness said. “But this guy kept trying until the flames engulfed the car.”

The two survivors are reportedly cooperating with authorities. If you were a witness or have any additional information, you’re asked to call the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety Major Accident Investigation Team at (408) 730-7109.

Image: Google Street View