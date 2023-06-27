- A big ol’ heat wave is expected for the coming July 4 holiday weekend, with temperatures likely to peak on Friday and Saturday. The South Bay is likely to see temperatures in the mid-90s, the East Bay and North Bay may come close to 90, but SF will probably only hit the mid-70s. [SFGate]
- While Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed budget had originally slashed public transportation funding and spurred “fiscal cliff” concerns for transit agencies, a Monday compromise upped the transit funding to $5.1 billion. It’s unclear whether this will affect state Senator Scott Wiener’s proposed $1.50 bridge toll increase proposal that was also unveiled Monday, which is intended to close transit deficits. [Chronicle]
- An “alien-like creature” was spotted in Lake Merritt, and marine biologists are stumped over what species it actually is. Look at this little sucker! It has a distinctive ‘X’ mark on its exterior and a captivating swimming motion, and it's probably some variety of jellyfish, but scientists aren’t sure which variety. [Hoodline]
- Three robbery suspects were chased from Oakland to Marin County by a helicopter on Monday, in a chase that lasted an hour and 20 minutes, before they were ultimately apprehended by cops in San Rafael. [KTVU]
- A 69-year-old woman was dragged by a car when she attempted to chase down her purse snatcher (there’s video) and the tough lady says she would do it again. [KTVU]
- The SF medical examiner’s office has identified the victim of last Thursday’s Poweel Street BART fatal shooting as 21-year-old Ataviayan Barfield of San Francisco. [Chronicle]
- The Supreme Court has, thankfully, rejected the "independent state legislature" theory in a 6-3 vote, preserving the ability of federal courts to act as a check in elections and in designing electoral maps. [KPIX]
- 250 couples got married at City Hall on the Friday before Pride Weekend. [Examiner]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist