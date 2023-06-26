- San Francisco office vacancy just hit 31.8%, the highest vacancy rate ever on record. And experts think the market has not even bottomed out yet, predicting the vacancy rate will hit 33% before any recovery starts in late 2023 or early 2024. [Chronicle]
- The 2023 World’s Ugliest Dog Contest was this weekend at the Sonoma-Marin Fair, and the winner was a bald Chinese Crested named Scooter. The dog’s owner Linda Celeste Elmquist won a $1,500 grand prize for her pup’s exceptional tongue-hanging-out-of-mouth unattractiveness. [Marin Independent Journal]
- Yet another window flew off a building Monday afternoon, even though there was no extreme weather today. The building is 301 Howard (at Beale), which is the location of the traditional Bay to Breakers Start Line. Streets in the area were closed Monday afternoon, but are now reopened. [KRON4]
- It seems we’ve hit the AI bubble phase, as 62-employee company MosaicML was just acquired for $1.3 billion — or $21 million per employee. [SFGate]
- BART set a Sunday pandemic-era record of 140,006 riders on the day of the Pride Parade, though that’s still well below pre-pandemic ridership levels on the Sunday of Pride Weekend. [Examiner]
- Remember that 2020 Twitter Bitcoin hack of Elon Musk, Obama, Joe Biden and others? The hacker was just sentenced to five years in prison. [Hoodline]
