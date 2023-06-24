- The 20th Annual Trans March took place at Dolores Park on Friday evening, as hundreds of participants marched through the streets to the Castro neighborhood to support transgender rights. Entertainers and activists took to the stage, with poems, drag performances, and speeches honoring Banko Brown, the trans man fatally shot by the Walgreens security guard earlier this year. [ABC7 / SF Standard]
- While most of the major mass transit systems in the United States have recovered to over 50% of their pre-pandemic ridership, BART’s still lagging. In May, BART recorded approximately 3.9 million rides, which is around 40% of the ridership level in May 2019. [KNTV]
- Oakland, San Francisco, and San Jose are all currently bidding to host Bay FC, a new franchise in the National Women's Soccer League. The team is scheduled to debut in spring 2024 and is expected to have a temporary home at PayPal Park, the stadium of the San Jose Earthquakes. [Mercury News]
- Four people were wounded in three separate shootings overnight in different parts of Oakland. [Mercury News]
- Pt. Richmond's popular Masa Taqueria opened an El Cerrito spot this week, featuring everything from handmade tamales to ceviche to pizza birria. [Hoodline]
- A large townhouse complex fire in San Jose late Friday night displaced 30 people, with no reported injuries, but caused one dog’s death, according to the San Jose Fire Department. [KPIX]
Image via Unsplash/Y S.