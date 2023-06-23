- More than 250 LGBTQ+ couples got married at San Francisco City Hall on Friday to kick off Pride. Organizers said that they expect about half a million people to visit the city for Pride events, like Sunday’s annual parade. [ABC7]
- Speaking of Pride, here’s what’s on the schedule for this weekend, including performances from Hayley Kiyoko and Princess Nokia. And there’s a list of all the street closures, too. [KRON4]
- In cool, normal news, new state data says that anyone living alone and making $104,000 in San Francisco, San Mateo, or Marin counties is considered “low-income.” Those are the highest median incomes in California for the last seven years. [Chronicle]
- A goat herder in the East Bay hills discovered human remains near the Oakland Zoo Friday afternoon. Authorities said they’re working to determine the identity of the body and the cause of death. [Mercury News]
- We don’t even want to give them the attention they so desperately want, but we regrettably have to report that Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerburg have agreed to cage match on a livestream. [Chronicle]
- SFMOMA is having a free day for everyone Saturday, June 24, in honor of Pride Month, and you can get tickets here.
- Ayesha Curry’s wine brand, Domaine Curry, has been sold to Constellation Brands, the fifth-largest wine company in the U.S., and will be housed under the umbrella brand Napa Valley’s Prisoner Wine Co. [Chronicle]
