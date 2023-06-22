- In an NBA Draft night trade, the Warriors have acquired future Hall of Famer Chris Paul, but the Poole Party is over, as they traded Jordan Poole for him. The Warriors also gave up future picks in 2027 and 2030, and the deal was probably more about unloading Poole’s $140 million contract, as the twelve-time all-star Paul will effectively just back up Steph Curry. [CBS Sports]
- SF Fire Department Chief Jeanine Nicholson has absolutely had it with Cruise and Waymo self-driving robotaxis, saying they’ve blocked first responders 39 times, and that the vehicles are "not ready for prime time." "We have 160,000 calls a year," Nicholson said. "We don’t have the time to personally take care of a car that’s in the way when we’re on the way to an emergency." [Examiner]
- In another move to fill downtown vacancies, Mayor Breed announced a new initiative for converting office buildings to other uses. Those uses include housing, allowing entertainment in ground-floor retail, and adding more uses to upper floor spaces. [KRON4]
- Oakland triple-homicide defendant Dana Rivers was officially sentenced this week to life in prison without parole for the 2016 killing of a couple and their son over some motorcycle club beef. [Bay Area News Group]
- We’re now learning that Los Gatos 'Cool Mom' suspect Shannon O'Connor was beaten up by her cellmates in March because the other inmates weren’t cool with the behaviors described in O'Connor's charges. [NBC Bay Area]
- Haaaaaaaa haaaa, Prince Harry apparently floated the idea of putting Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin on a podcast together to talk about their childhood trauma. [Bay Area News Group]
Image: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns in the second half of Game Three of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)