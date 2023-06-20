The Hunter Biden saga is surely far from over, but the president's son just pleaded guilty to failing to pay federal income tax, and to illegally being in possession of a handgun as a drug user. It's not clear whether he will do any time as part of his plea agreement. [Associated Press]

Five teens, between the ages of 16 and 19, were arrested Sunday night in San Mateo County after an hour-long pursuit that spanned 50 miles. The teens were wanted for an armed robbery in San Bruno, and they were ultimately nabbed on a dead-end street in Burlingame. [Bay Area News Group]

A big-rig carrying a load of sugar apparently rear-ended a big-rig carrying carnival equipment on I-80 westbound in Richmond around 1:30 a.m., fusing the trucks together and creating an hours-long traffic issue. [KTVU]

Oakland just marked its 50th homicide of the year to date — down from 52 at this time last year — a man who was shot near his home Monday night in the Maxwell Park neighborhood. [East Bay Times]

A Fremont man, 30-year-old Kamalpreet Singh, was just sentenced to 40 years to life for the April 2020 murder of 32-year-old Anthony Garza — a crime he tried to blame on his boss. [Bay Area News Group]

The longshoremen's union, ILWU Local, just honored actor and San Francisco native Danny Glover for his activism and humanitarian work. [ABC7]

The small state of Vermont has been putting up around 2,800 homeless people in hotels since the start of the pandemic, but with federal funding running out, the state is now offering them tents. [New York Times]

Meanwhile, the federal government's so-called Housing First policy for handling homelessness has becoming a new target of conservatives, who want to push for programs that emphasize sobriety and employment. [New York Times]

Is our recently approved Housing Element in San Francisco a total farce? 48 Hills thinks so.

Top image: WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 10: Hunter Biden, U.S. President Joe Biden's son, attends the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. The tradition dates back to 1878 when President Rutherford B. Hayes invited children to the White House for Easter and egg rolling on the lawn. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)