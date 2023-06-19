- The annual, 28-year tradition of installing a pink triangle made of bright tarps on the hillside overlooking the Castro during Pride Week happened once again on Friday and Saturday. The triangle does appear to glow up there in daylight — and this year's version is brand new — but unlike the past three years when Illuminate SF created an LED-lit version that wasn't as visible in the daytime, we are back to the original, non-illuminated version this year. [Twitter / Hoodline]
- A suspect who had a warrant in San Francisco for armed robbery was arrested Monday in Marin County in connection with robbing two San Rafael gas stations and a Novato Panera Bread. 33-year-old Corey Brian Gill of San Rafael was booked into San Quentin after leading police on a chase during a traffic stop. [KRON4]
- A 46-year-old Pittsburg man, Juan Mendez-Medina, was arrested in connection with an assault on a 50-year-old man Saturday morning after which the victim died from his injuries. [KPIX]
- Berkeley police are looking for a missing, at-risk, 20-year-old man. [KRON4]
- An 18-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder inside an East Oakland apartment around 3 a.m. Monday morning by someone outside the building. [East Bay Times]
- There was another bear sighting in San Rafael, possibly this same bear that's been roaming the area. [KRON4]
- Calvary Presbyterian Church in San Francisco hosted a "Drag Queen Bible Story Hour" on Sunday, in a first for the church, in order to push back on drag queen story-hour controversies around the country. [NBC Bay Area]
Photo: SFFD Media