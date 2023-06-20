A Friday night hit-and-run near Fruitvale in Oakland took the life of 73-year-old Santu Maya, and police believe the suspect vehicle was engaged in illegal street racing.

Hoodline reported Saturday on a fatal Oakland hit-and-run near Fruitvale, which happened Friday night around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Vicksburg Avenue. While the speeding suspect drove off from the scene, KTVU obtained security video from the Thomas Adams Residential Care Facility (seen below, and it is graphic) and reported on Saturday that Oakland police had detained a “possible suspect.”

Victim struck & killed by hit-and-run driver while trying to cross street at Foothill & Vicksburg in East Oakland. Tragedy captured on surveillance video. @oaklandpoliceca detain possible suspect pic.twitter.com/8tVz0mbAQX — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) June 17, 2023



In their own Saturday morning reporting, KGO noted the victim had still not been identified and that Oakland PD was identifying her only as an "adult pedestrian". But KGO also reported that “Witnesses claim the crash was caused by an illegal street race.”

KRON4 spoke with one of those witnesses, who described the suspect’s reckless driving. “He was already swerving, and he was about to lose control of the vehicle and almost hit another car,” witness Lilly Medina told the station. “But he ended up getting control back, but that’s when he hit the girl, and the girl did a little flip to the air and that’s when she landed on the floor.”

UPDATE: The victim killed in Friday's #Oakland hit-and-run captured on surveillance video identified as 73-y/o Santu Maya. The mother & grandmother recently immigrated from Thailand to be w/ family. @AmberKTVU reports https://t.co/BWPexYQU6f pic.twitter.com/3xqdXh0yIc — KTVU (@KTVU) June 20, 2023



Though it was not a girl, as on Monday night, KTVU identified the victim as 73-year-old Santu Maya. Maya had only been in the country for four months after moving here from Thailand to be with her daughter and grandchildren.

That KTVU report also identifies the suspect vehicle as a “black Mercedes sedan.” It’s unclear whether the previously detained suspect was ever charged, and per KRON4, "Oakland police are still looking for the driver responsible."

UPDATE: “I was screaming ‘Help, help! Somebody hit my grandma!’ Woman killed by hit-and-run driver at Foothill & Vicksburg was Santu Maya, 73, who had been walking w/her daughter & granddaughter, @AmberKTVU reports. @oaklandpoliceca investigation ongoing pic.twitter.com/LDrYWJJkbM — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) June 20, 2023

KPIX adds that the investigation is being handled by the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigations Unit. If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call that unit at (510) 777-8570.

Image: Google Street View