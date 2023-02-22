The elderly man killed in a Sunday morning hit-and-run while out for his daily walk near Oakland's Lake Merritt has been identified, and his daughter says he was very health conscious and loved his walks.

100-year-old Oakland resident Tzu-Ta Ko was struck and killed around 7 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of 19th and Harrison streets. Police initially said they were looking for a white or tan-colored Mini Cooper, and they have since released the photos below of the suspect vehicle.

Photos via OPD

As the Chronicle reports, Crime Stoppers of Oakland is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the driver's arrest.

Ko's daughter, Shirley Ko, tells KTVU that she and her father were "very close," and she said "this is really a shock for me."

Ko was reportedly a retired government official from Taiwan, and he lived in Oakland's Chinatown. He had just turned 100 in November, and his wife just died in January.

Ko's daughter say her father "walked almost every day" from his apartment.

The exact circumstances of the hit and run have not been released.

The Oakland Police Department is asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Traffic Investigation unit at 510-777-8570.