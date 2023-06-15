Date: Saturday, July 14, 2023, 7:00 PM Venue: Oxbow RiverStage in Napa, California Two legendary artists: Charlie Wilson and Chaka Khan

On Friday, July 14, 2023, the Oxbow RiverStage in Napa, California will host a night of unforgettable musical chemistry between two legendary artists: Charlie Wilson and Chaka Khan. The event is sure to enchant fans of every age, as these two powerhouses have continued to make their mark on the music scene for decades.

Starting his career as the founding member and lead singer of the GAP Band, Charlie Wilson has since become a solo artist securing his name in R&B history with 13 Grammy nominations, countless chart-topping singles, and award-winning albums. In 2022, Charlie Wilson received a star on the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame and is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2024. This recognition further solidifies his status as a music legend and icon.

Uncle Charlie, as the beloved singer is often called by fans and peers alike, began 2022 on the critically acclaimed The Culture Tour alongside New Edition and Jodeci, continued with sold-out headlining arena tours, Forever Charlie (2015) and In It To Win It (2017), and even shared the stage with Bruno Mars on his 24K Magic tour.

The equally captivating Chaka Khan boasts an impressive career spanning four decades with achievements that include 10 Grammy Awards, 22 albums, and a myriad of number one songs on the Billboard charts. Revered for her distinct vocal style and image, she has been praised by industry giants such as the late Miles Davis, who once said Chaka "sings like my horn," and the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, who referred to her as a "one-of-a-kind, premier vocalist."

Chaka Khan's enduring influence and popularity garnered her the honor of being named the first African American Grand Marshal in the 130-year history of the Tournament of Roses Parade in 2019, during which she also performed. With her latest single, "Like Sugar," earning high praise and an upcoming album, Hello Happiness, slated for release in the first quarter of 2019, Chaka Khan continues to push boundaries and create awe-inspiring music.

The upcoming performance at the Oxbow RiverStage is more than a chance to witness the harmonious meeting of these two extraordinary talents; it is an opportunity for fans to immerse themselves in the rich musical history that Charlie Wilson and Chaka Khan bring to the table. With their unwavering dedication to their craft, their influence on future generations of music creators, and their unyielding passion for life, this concert is one that no music enthusiast will want to miss.

Tickets are available for purchase now. With doors opening at 6:00 pm and the show starting at 7:00 pm, this all-ages event promises music lovers an unforgettable night of soulful melodies and pure entertainment from two of the most legendary artists in the industry.

Witness the musical magic that can only come from a collaboration between Charlie Wilson and Chaka Khan at Napa's Oxbow RiverStage, and prepare to be transported on a journey through decades of timeless tunes and electrifying performances. Make sure to mark your calendar on July 14, 2023, and secure your tickets now – this is one musical experience you won't want to miss.