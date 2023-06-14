The Giants were on the road Tuesday night, but Oakland A's fans came out in force, packing both the Coliseum and BART trains in order to tell owner John Fisher to sell the team and let it stay in Oakland.

With tens of thousands of A's fans descending on the Oakland Coliseum Tuesday evening for a well organized "reverse boycott" show of force — and some more thousands heading to the next-door Oakland Arena for a K-pop show from the girl group Twice — BART saw its second-highest ridership day since March 2020, with 189,716 riders packing on to trains.

That is second only to the day of the Warriors victory parade in June 2022, when 190,519 people rode BART.

BART thanked A's fans, Twice fans, and all riders for the banner day — and on Twitter they let riders know that for big events like that, the agency does send extra trains to transport people to the end of the lines without transfers, like an extra direct Antioch train that appeared at Coliseum Station last night.

Also thanks to everyone who rode BART to the @JYPETWICE concert at the Coliseum Arena. Both events combined to create a ridership surge at Coliseum Station last night. — BART (@SFBART) June 14, 2023



It seems that ridership is fairly strong on BART even without big events, though. The A's game reportedly had nearly 28,000 fans in attendance, but Coliseum Station only recorded 12,699 exits on Tuesday — which as KRON4 reports, represented 7% of overall ridership yesterday.

A tweet from Wednesday, retweeted by BART, showed a packed, standing-room-only BART car during the morning commute.

Nice! Standing room only this morning. I love @SFBART, and I love homes on top of BART stations even more! pic.twitter.com/NOGfQeeBPj — Rashi Kesarwani (@RashiKesarwani) June 14, 2023



Average weekday ridership was up to 157,000 in April, and 153,000 in May. This remains significantly below February 2020, when average weekday ridership was around 400,000.

A survey by the Bay Area Council two months ago found that 45% of respondents aren't using BART because they feel it is unsafe, and only 17% said they would describe the system as safe.

