- Around 28,000 Oakland A's fans packed the stands Tuesday in a "reverse boycott" in which many of them wore t-shirts urging the current ownership to sell the team. The A's also won the game Tuesday, their seventh in a row, which is a reversal of fortune from their season so far. [KTVU]
- Meanwhile, the bill to finance the A's new proposed stadium in Las Vegas passed the state Senate after days of negotiations, and now heads to the Assembly. [KTVU]
- The body of a missing teenager, Mekhi Clay, who disappeared while trying to swim to an island in Jenkinson Lake in El Dorado County on Monday, was found by a dive team on Tuesday. [Bay Area News Group]
- Attorneys for Elizabeth Holmes have filed an objection to an order that would require Holmes to pay restitution to fraud victims of at least $250 per month after her release from prison. [KPIX]
- Apartment rents across California have dipped 0.7% this year after two straight years of rapid increases, and vacancies are up. [Bay Area News Group]
- There was a shooting late Tuesday in San Leandro, on the 14700 block of Washington Avenue, that left a 16-year-old boy dead and and 17-year-old injured. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Las Vegas Golden Knights just won their first Stanley Cup Tuesday night in the team's sixth NHL season. [Associated Press]
