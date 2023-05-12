While Another Planet Entertainment (APE) continues to run up against preservationist headwinds in their effort to take over and transform the Castro Theatre primarily into a music venue, they may separately score a coup with the city for more, likely very lucrative big shows in Golden Gate Park.

We learn today via the Chronicle that there may be two to three days of "headliner-driven" concert events in the Polo Field the weekend after Outside Lands in 2024, around August the middle of August. This would effectively, sort of, see Outside Lands going the Coachella route and doing an entire second of concerts next year, albeit with different headliners and a smaller footprint in the park.

The permits would be for 2 to 10 p.m., and capacity would be capped at 65,000 per day — a bit under the 75,000+ per day that attend Outside Lands — with just the one main stage.

The SF Recreation and Parks Commission is set to vote on the proposal at its meeting next week, Thursday, May 18.

"Music has been a vital part of the park’s history, from the Summer of Love to the annual Hardly Strictly Bluegrass and Outside Lands festivals of today," Mayor London Breed said today in a statement. "These kinds of events bring excitement to our city, show off the beauty of our parks, and help support our local economy."

Kacey Musgraves at Outside Lands in 2021. Photo: SFist

Rec & Parks, for their part, see this as a way to boost revenue so that they don't have to cut back on their budget for maintaining and beautifying the city's parks.

In exchange for getting to produce the second weekend of events, APE would pay the city $1.4 million for a two-day event and $2.1 million for a three-day event in permitting fees, per the Chronicle.

"We don’t want to cut our recreation programs or park maintenance, so we are looking at ways to supplement them," says Tamara Barak Aparton with Rec & Parks, in a statement.

Aparton also said that existing park infrastructure — and likely some of the setups from Outside Lands — would be utilized for the second set of concerts, in order to minimize impacts on the park. But that Polo Field and the berms around it are all but guaranteed to be pretty trodden and dusty by Weekend Two.

This year's Outside Lands is set for August 11 to 13, and general admission tickets, both single-day and three-day, are still available. VIP 3-day tickets and GA+ 3-day tickets are sold out. (GA+ is the new tier this year that gives access to some better bathrooms.) Headliners are Kendrick Lamar and Janelle Monae on Friday, Foo Fighters and Lana Del Rey are scheduled for Saturday, and Odesza and Megan Thee Stallion are set for Sunday.

This year's festival is the 15th anniversary edition, with the first Outside Lands having been thrown in Golden Gate Park in 2008.

Next year's festival would likely be August 9 to 11, though these dates have not yet been confirmed. That would meant these "headliner-driven" concerts would come around August 16, or so, in 2024.

