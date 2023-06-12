- First Lady Jill Biden will be in San Francisco attending several events on Tuesday, including one at Pier 27 in the evening — so beware of major Secret Service-related traffic! The First Lady will be here supporting the president's re-election campaign, and Biden himself is scheduled to be in the Bay Area from June 19 to 21. [Bay City News]
- The California Legislature has just announced a revision to the state budget that includes $1.1 billion in state subsidies for transit agencies, saving, for now, BART and Muni from their impending "fiscal cliffs." The last-minute bailout, which Gov. Newsom still has to sign off on before Thursday, nixes $2 billion in proposed cuts to transit capital costs, and will allow the agencies to use some of the preserved funds for services. [Chronicle]
- There is finally some movement on the longtime eyesore at 3300 Mission Street (at 29th), which was the site of a major, five-alarm fire in 2016 that gutted the building. A non-profit developer will be redeveloping the site as affordable housing, and the 35 studio units will first be offered to former tenants displaced by the fire, if they're still even around. [Mission Local]
- The 18-year-old woman killed Sunday in a birthday party shooting in Antioch has been identified as Nadia Tirado. [KTVU]
- Walnut Creek police say they have made an arrest in connection with a string of commercial burglaries in the area, and the 36-year-old suspect was found in Sacramento. [KRON4]
- There are new renderings for the eventual Diego Rivera Theater at City College, which will become the new permanent home of the massive Rivera mural, Pan-American Unity, that has spent the past two years at SFMOMA. [Chronicle]
- Pollara Pizzeria, the popular Roman-style pizzeria in Berkeley owned by former Dopo owners Jon and Kayta Smulewitz, is closing on June 25, with the couple announcing that they are moving to New Jersey to be closer to family. [Instagram]
