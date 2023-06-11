- San Francisco hosted its first-ever official Juneteenth Parade on Saturday, attracting a large, joyous crowd. The procession made its way from Market Street to the Civic Center, featuring a celebratory procession full of classic cars, motorcycles, dancers, a marching band, the winners of the Mr. & Mrs. Juneteenth pageant, and the Oakland Black Cowboy Association. [Hoodline]
- Crowd favorite San Francisco brewery Anchor Brewing Co. is cutting back its national distribution — but don’t worry, it will still be available in California. But it is, unfortunately, also canceling its seasonal Christmas ale. [Chronicle]
- Oakland’s Holy Names University campus has been sold to a new real estate developer who says that it’ll be kept as an “educational institution.” Reports say that the listing was around $70 million. [SFGate]
- An encampment fire broke out near Cesar Chavez Street and southbound Hwy-101, between the Mission District and Potrero Hill, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. [KRON4]
- Novato resident Jonathan Epstein, whose father was targeted by a bomb from the infamous Ted Kaczynski, AKA the Unabomber, and gravely injured, said Kaczynski’s death Saturday is bringing "closure" to his family. [ABC7]
- The Martinez man convicted of fatally shooting an 18-year-old supermarket employee in American Canyon in 2020 has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. [Chronicle]
- Hunter Bryan Fraser, a Stanford biology professor facing felony domestic violence charges, has been reported missing after going hiking at Olympic National Park in Washington nearly a week ago. [KTVU]
Feature image via Cheryl L. Guerrero/Hoodline.