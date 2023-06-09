- Contra Costa County authorities arrested seven men during an undercover internet sex sting targeting predators of underage children called “Operation Spring Cleaning.” Six men now face felony charges related to lewd acts involving minors under 14 years old. [KRON4]
- Bay Area coffee roaster Peet’s Coffee is closing its major East Oakland warehouse, where a roof collapsed during one of March’s storms and killed a long-time employee. The company is apparently moving its distribution center to Tracy and offered to relocate its employees. [KRON4]
- If you’re planning on traveling around the East Bay this weekend, be warned: Caltrans is planning to close all southbound lanes of I-680 in Pleasanton over the weekend for roadwork. The section of the freeway from Sunol Boulevard to Koopman Road will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday. [KRON4[
- The Justice Department unsealed the federal indictment against former President Trump — detailing the 37 felony counts against Trump that range from the willful retention of classified documents to conspiracy to obstruct justice to making false statements. [KPIX]
- Eater has a roundup of a bunch of new East Bay bars, from a Berkeley brewery to an Oakland club to an El Cerrito dive.
- Police say that the 18-year-old driver who hit and killed a 15-year-old near a San Jose apartment complex Wednesday was under the influence of alcohol. [Mercury News]
- Someone had to be rescued from the water off the coast of Pacifica Friday afternoon. [KNTV]
